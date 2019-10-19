McDONALD, Mary Margaret, 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Richmond on October 27, 1939, to the late Mabel and Robert Bean, she was also preceded death by her husband, Harold "Jerry" McDonald. Margaret is survived her son, Paul McDonald (Logan); daughter, Susan Rhoades (Richard Ott); brother, Jack Bean (Paula); and six grandchildren, Mallory, Zack, Chase, Halley, Hailey and James. Having graduated from MCV School of Nursing in 1961, she began her career, public health, in Maryland. Margaret and Jerry retired to Williamsburg in 2005, where she began to work for the Sentara Coumadin Clinic until 2009. She loved crocheting and traveling on cruises. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial