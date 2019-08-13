McDOUGALD, Joyce L., 69, of Richmond, died August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Duncan Lewis; and brother, Reginald Lewis. Surviving are her husband, James McDougald; daughter, Angeline M. McDougald; granddaughter, Shelby Jackson; two brothers, Larry (Donna) and Charles (Sheran) Lewis; two nieces, two nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Willie Woodson officiating. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial