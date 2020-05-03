McDOWELL, Desean Alteriq Jr., 26, born May 3, 1993, to Kena Nelson and Desean McDowell Sr., passed away April 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; three sons, De'Maron and Halo McDowell and Landyn Creer; two daughters, Kassidy Robertson and Harmony McDowell; three brothers, Anthony Nelson, Bradley Williams Jr. and Wesley McDowell; two sisters, Haniyyah and Aaryn McDowell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where a walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020. Funeral service is private.View online memorial
