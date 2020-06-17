McDOWELL, Greg Allen, age 57, of Blackstone, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Dee McDowell; a brother, Mike McDowell and wife, Penny; a number of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone, is in charge of services. Online condolences made be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GREG McDOWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.