McDOWELL, Norris Virginia, 93, was welcomed into Heaven by her Heavenly Father on May 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Lewis Taylor; and mother, Salene Bosher Taylor. She was the last of six siblings, Edna Miles, Nannie Seymour and Early, Harry and Bea Taylor. She is reunited with her husband of 63 years, Olin Everett McDowell, who has been patiently waiting for her. She leaves two daughters to cherish her memory Diane McDowell Glover (Tommy Glover) and Olinda Stafford Allen (Jim Allen); three grandsons, Carl Thomas Jr., Olin (Bubba) Everett Glover and Daryle Edwin Stafford Jr. (Kahealani); one granddaughter, Julie Marie Stafford Sheffield (Mark); and great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Timothy Glover and Makayla, Kamaile, Kamden, McKoy and Kole Stafford. Mom enriched our lives by showing us a love of Jesus Christ, she was a member of City of Refuge Church of God. Her love of family was beyond measure and was her joy in life. She loved to cook, fixing everyone their favorite dish. During Christmas she made sure each family member received just the right gift. Her love for a well-kept garden came early and continued into her eighties. Mom was a hard worker, being on her own at the age of 15. She retired from Globe Envelope Company. Her last few years she was an avid reader and remembered every book she ever read. Due to the circumstances beyond our control, there will be modifications to the service. We will have a viewing on Thursday, May 14, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at Dale Memorial Park. A funeral procession will leave Morrissett Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Please arrive by 10:15 a.m. and do not exit your vehicle. We have a deep and abiding faith that we will all be together again.View online memorial
