McELROY, Randolph, passed away at the age of 84, on December 20, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Richmond and Goochland, Virginia, and the son of the late John L. McElroy and Margaret Pickett Williams. He was a graduate of Woodberry Forest School and the University of Virginia, Class of 1957. Following college, Randy joined the U.S. Army as an Artillery Officer with airborne training, and served in Korea after the conflict. He joined First & Merchants Bank in 1960, and was elected President in 1972. After a series of mergers, he retired as President of NationsBank of Virginia, now Bank of America. Throughout his life, Randy was involved in civic affairs and community service. He was a member of the Young Presidents Organization and served on the boards of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, St. Mary's Hospital, the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges, the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences, and Visa Incorporated and was President of the Board of Sheltering Arms Hospital during its conversion to physical rehabilitation. He served as Chairman of the 1995 United Way Campaign, which raised a still unsurpassed 22 million dollars for the community. On June 24, 1960, Randy married Maryanne Harrison Saunders. In 1972, the couple renovated "Belleville," an 1820s Goochland farmhouse acquired by the Saunders in 1944, and moved in with their three children. He loved the land, raising cattle, riding horses and fox hunting with his children. The couple loved hosting events at the home, including monthly family lunches, parties, weddings and an annual Christmas Day lunch. Randy enjoyed playing golf with friends at The Country Club of Virginia and John's Island Club in Vero Beach, Florida, where they have a winter home. He was an avid hunter who loved shooting with The Dove Club of Virginia and duck hunting at The Hole in the Wall Club on the Chickahominy River. Randy is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Maryanne Saunders McElroy; his siblings, John L. McElroy Jr. of Goochland and Margaret Campbell of New Haven, Connecticut; Also, his children, Randolph McElroy Jr., Anne Larus Jordan and Susan Rhodes (Tom); his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Edmund McElroy, William and Lilly Jordan and Harrison, Anne Claiborne and Gigi Rhodes. He loved his family dearly, and they adored him and gave him great joy. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Goochland Cares, formerly Goochland Family Services, or Sheltering Arms. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Friday, December 27, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
