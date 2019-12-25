McELWEE, THOMAS JR.

McELWEE, Thomas W. Jr., 78, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord after a truck accident. Tom is survived by his wife, LaVerne S. McElwee; daughter, Elizebeth Holmes (Mark); grandsons, Caleb, Cameron and Collin Holmes. Tom was a Marine, also in the Army Reserve, Chesterfield Special Auxiliary Police Officer and retired from the Defense Supply Center. He loved tennis, softball and hunting. Friends may visit from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday, December 27, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 4 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment private.View online memorial
