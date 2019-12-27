McEVOY, Richard G. "Dick." Our dear brother and uncle, 83, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services-Imperial after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born October 23, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. After winning first prize in a nation-wide architectural contest run by Ford Motor Company in 1954, he worked at the renowned Harry Weese & Associates and the Holabird & Root architectural firms from the mid-1950s to the early 1990s. He lived in the Washington, D.C., area for many years, where he was an architect and designed the master plan of the National Zoo. He retired and moved to Richmond, Virginia, in 2001. He was also an expert on WWI Navy Luger handguns. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Maldonado; mother, Mildred McEvoy; aunt, Edna Lind; and stepfather, Robert McEvoy. He will be missed by his brothers, Eugene and Warren McEvoy; nieces, Erica and Lisa; and nephews, Brian, Michael and Scott; as well as many loving family and friends. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019, at the Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Another visitation will be held in Chicago, Illinois, in January 2020.View online memorial
