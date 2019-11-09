McFADDEN, Stan Conover, 40, Powhatan, Virginia, passed away at home on October 29, 2019, and is now held in the loving hands of our Lord. Left to mourn his absence from this earthly life are his parents, Owen and Kim McFadden; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Kate McFadden (Pablo Gonzalez), Washington, D.C., Dorsey McFadden (Kevin Cornell), Richmond, Va.; aunt and uncle, Joan and Cliff Carr, Monroe, La.; aunt, Becky McFadden Parks, Baltimore, Md.; niece and nephew, Ava and Leo Gonzalez; and numerous cousins. Stan was cherished by his family and the friends that he has touched along the way. To many he was cheerful, kind, playful and witty, his smile, sense of humor and warm personality brought joy to those around him. Stan received and gave love and encouragement during his life and experienced moments of great happiness. On a deeper level he was introspective, curious and sensitive, seeking meaning and purpose as he faced painful, chronic and at times disabling health challenges. While not always apparent to others, he was courageous and unrelenting in his efforts to become well. The peace, contentment and calmness of spirit which eluded him during his lifetime are now his for eternity. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for Stan as well as for the friendship, support, love and opportunities to heal and grow that have been given to Stan and to our family over the years. A Celebration of Life will be held for Stan at Manakin Episcopal Church, Midlothian, Va., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m., all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to The Northstar Community, Richmond, Va., www.northstarcommunity.com. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial