McFARLANE, Judith Copenhaver, February 14, 1940 - February 7, 2020. Judy was a retired school teacher having taught in Texas, Roanoke County, Richmond and Chesterfield, where she retired as Head of the English Department at Lloyd C. Bird High School. A native of Marion, Virginia, she received her B.A. degree from Emory and Henry College. She was married to Walter A. McFarlane in August of 1962 and taught in Roanoke County and Richmond Public Schools while putting him through law school. She went with him to Texas while he served in Air Force Jag. They then returned to Richmond when he accepted an appointment to the Virginia Attorney General's Office, where she once again taught in Richmond Public Schools. She moved to Lloyd C. Bird when they moved to Chesterfield. She received her master's degree from the University of Richmond while teaching. She was recognized by Who's Who Among American Teachers. Judy was an avid reader and had a well-rounded knowledge. She was a judge on the TV program, Battle of the Brains, for a number of years. She and her husband and family loved to travel and visited most of the United States. She also traveled to Europe and visited many countries. She was the loving mother of two children, Brennan (Mariana) and Heather (Dennis); and the proud grandmother of three grandchildren, Annika, Pearson and Anna. They called her "Goggie." Judy had many friends, was incredibly loved and will be tremendously missed. A memorial visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite charities, the Southwest Indian Foundation, www.southwestindian.com.View online memorial
