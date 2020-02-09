McGILL, Wanda Meadows, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 59 after a short fight against colon cancer. She is survived by her parents, Sidney and Eloise Meadows; her two daughters, Stephanie Melton and Brittany Amos; her granddaughter, Ella Grace Amos; her two sons-in-law, Jay Melton and Danny Amos; her loyal and beloved partner, Kenny and his daughter, Savannah; her sister, Cindy Driscoll; and her two brothers, Everett and Clinton Meadows. Heaven gained another angel who is dancing in the sky watching over us. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, February 15, 2020, anytime from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Via Club at Pebble Creek located at 6069 Green Haven Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.View online memorial
