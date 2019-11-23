McGINNIS, Keith Lauren, 60, of Chesterfield, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a long, debilitating illness. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Errol and Jane McGinnis; brother, Kevin and family of Richmond; sister, Kathy and family of Floyd; sons, Roger Jones of Midlothian and Timothy Snow of Richmond; and Keith was a wonderful friend and husband to Starloe McGinnis of Chesterfield for 43 years. There will be a memorial service held at Gateway Baptist Church, 10301 Hopkins Rd., Chester, Va., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to be officiated by Pastor Fred Smith. In lieu of flowers, we are asking monetary donations to CChasm, P.O. Box 1741, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 and food donations to your local food bank. Fly high freebird, fly high.View online memorial