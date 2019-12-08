McGINNIS, Ralph Reed "Mac" III, aged 44, of Mechanicsville, Va., died on January 20, 2019. Most recently a resident of Janesville, Wis., he formerly resided in Laurel, Md., Silver Spring, Md., Wahiawa, Hawaii and Fort Huachuca, Ariz. He was a 1992 graduate of Lee-Davis High School in Mechanicsville, Va. Ralph was a decorated retired U.S. Army combat veteran, receiving the Bronze Star for his exceptionally meritorious service as a Troposcatter Section Chief for the 40th Signal Battalion while deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a son, brother, father of three and a friend to many. He is survived by his children, Nahla L. Saunders, Laniah S. McGinnis and Elijah R. McGinnis; and his ex-spouse of 21 years, Coree D. McGinnis, all of Las Vegas, Nev. He was predeceased by his father, Ralph R McGinnis II. He is survived by his stepfather, Peyton H Roden; and mother, Carolyn C Roden of Mechanicsville, Va.; sisters, Patricia S. McDaniel of Hanover, Va., Kimberly M. Shumaker of Richmond, Va. and Angela M. Reed of Asheville, N.C. Always the jokester, he referred to himself in this way on his Twitter page: "Retired Army combat veteran. UMUC Alum. Missed my calling as a comedian. Cool as the other side of the pillow." We love you much and will miss you dearly. His life and service will be honored with a military funeral. Details will be released at a future date. Please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at https://www.dav.org. We don't know them all but we owe them all.View online memorial