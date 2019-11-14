McGLONE, REGINALD

McGLONE, Reginald, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life November 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Catherine McGlone; two daughters, Deirdre McGlone-Webb (Gregory) and Tamiko McGlone (Willie Johnson); one son, Reginald McGlone Jr.; three grandchildren, Blaire Harrington, Heath Webb and McKinley McGlone; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Noble (William Sr.), Dorothy McGlone and Antonelle McGlone; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. Rev. David Frazier officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

