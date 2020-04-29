McGOVERN, KEVIN

McGOVERN, Kevin Joseph, 70, of Glen Allen, passed away April 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy McGovern. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Irene Anne McGovern; a brother, niece and nephew. Kevin graduated from the University of Utah in 1974. He retired from the U.S. Navy and from Wells Fargo Bank. He was a past secretary of the Short Pump Ruritan Club. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Short Pump Ruritan Club. "May the road rise up to meet you; may the wind always be at your back; may the sun shine warmly upon your face; the rains fall softly upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." An Irish blessing.

