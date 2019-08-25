McGREW, Eugene "Gene" Jr., 76, of Richmond, went to be with God on August 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Nehmi and Elmer McGrew. He is survived by his children, Christine M. Blair and Bernard McGrew; siblings, Karen M. Roach (Kenny) and James McGrew (Patricia); nieces and nephews. Gene was a '62 graduate of Benedictine College Preparatory and served in the US Marine Corps. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. prior to mass at 3 p.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Abbey, 12829 River Rd., on Thursday, August 29.View online memorial