McGUIRE, Herman E., 89, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ruby McGuire; loving wife of 44 years, Martha N. McGuire; and siblings, Cecil, Raymond and Patsy McGuire. Herman retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a technical sergeant during both the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict. He also retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a Postal Clerk with the Lakeside branch after 20 years of dedication. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Brenda Henning (Fred), Douglas McGuire (Elizabeth), Doris Clark (George Jr.), Tresa McGuire; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service will be held on Monday, at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.View online memorial