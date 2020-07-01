McHUGH, Maria Theresa, 82, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loving family, on June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph William Stankus and Virginia Inez Powell Stankus; her twin sister, Anne Catherine Patterson; and her sisters, Joan Gentry and Rita Mulcahy. She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Marie, Richard Thomas, Patricia Anne and Joanne Theresa; grandchildren, Arowyn and Selah McHugh; sisters, Mary Virginia (Ginger) McIntyre and Dolores (Lolo) Ford; brother, Joseph William Stankus Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from St. Vincent De Paul Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, Maria enjoyed a 50-year career as a registered nurse, notably as an ICU/CCU head nurse at various Richmond hospitals, including the original Richmond Memorial, Retreat, Henrico Doctors' and St. Mary's. Her mixture of professionalism and compassion made an impression on generations of patients and patient families. Her own friends and family report countless times of being out in public with Maria when a former patient or family member would approach her and express their deepest appreciation for the care she had provided to their loved one, often years or decades earlier. Born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Maria had a lifelong love of water and enjoyed living in water-based locales like St. Thomas, New Orleans and Norfolk and loved planning trips to Nags Head, San Diego, Nova Scotia and the Chesapeake Bay; preferring any location where she could get a good supply of blue crabs. Maria was known for her love of summer, Fourth of July family reunions, Christmas decorations, baseball, Johnny Mathis and her famous gazpacho recipe. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Habitat for Humanity, the Alzheimer's Association or your favorite charity.View online memorial
