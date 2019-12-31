McINTEER, Pamela Passer, 64, of Midlothian, passed away December 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Lutterman; and her biological father, Donald Passer. She is survived by her father, Fred Lutterman (Kathleen); two daughters, Angela Raynor and Heather Vaughan; brothers, Jeff Passer and Jon Lutterman; sisters, Janet Lutterman and Cynthia Hamlet; stepbrother, Alan Sloan; three grandchildren, Shaun, Cameron and Lilly; and four bonus grandchildren, Austin, Emory, Morgan and Nicole. She leaves behind many other extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 3. Private interment.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Pamela McInteer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Pamela 's Visitation begins.
Jan 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, January 3, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Pamela 's Celebration of Life begins.