McINTIRE, Carol V., 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Forest. Survivors include her sisters, Judy M. Walker (Roy), Jean M. Crews and Cindy M. Bowman (John); brother-in-law, Ed Harris; nephews, John and Andrew Crews; niece, Kelly H. Eagan (Chris); grandnephew, Milo Eagan; and numerous relatives and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, William B. McIntire and Virginia K. McIntire; sisters, Sue M. Sheets and Diane M. Harris; and brother-in-law, James Sheets. Carol was a charter member of Derbyshire Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served in the Children's Ministry. Her career spanned 54 years in the insurance field, and she retired from BB&T Insurance Services in 2016. Visitation will be held 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the chapel at Derbyshire Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with a reception immediately following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry or the Children's Ministry at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Carol will be deeply missed.