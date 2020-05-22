McKAY, Carolyn Burrows, 78, of Durham, N.C., formerly of Highland Springs, Va., passed away on May 20, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Mildred and Podgie Burrows. Carolyn previously worked for Burroughs Wellcome and Triumph Boats. She loved sewing, knitting and spending time with her family at the beach. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Neil G. McKay Jr.; daughters, Dawn Hunt and Melissa Kelly; sons-in-law, Matt Hunt and Steve Kelly; grandchildren, John DeLaRosa, Meridith Maness, Amanda Kelly and Danielle Kelly; great-grandsons, Leland Hunt and Christian Pitcock; sister; Ann Davis. She was a mother and grandmother to many beyond her own with all the grandchildren lovingly calling her "Dolly." The family would like to express their appreciation to the Duke Cancer Center and Duke Homecare and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Duke Homecare and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, N.C. 27704 or online at gifts.Duke.edu.View online memorial
