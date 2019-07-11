McKEE, Margaret Rachal, 75, passed away on July 8, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John R.; three children, Rachal, John (Lelia) and Elaine; two grandchildren; and her sisters, Laura, Lynne and Ruth. A memorial service will be held at Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5200 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association or the Canine Health Foundation. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial