McKEEVER, Jonah Feild, age 20, of Richmond, Va., passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his dad, Shawn Simpson. He is survived by his loving mother, Cate Simpson; his brother, Gabriel; his grandparents, John and Gene Beirne and Shirley Simpson; and his father, Sean McKeever; as well as a large extended family and friends, who were like family and loved him dearly. Jonah loved his family, his friends, music, sports, art, cooking and life in general. A memorial ceremony will be live streamed on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at www.blileys.com, where you are also able to leave online condolences for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID restrictions have passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
