McKEEVER, Thomas Howard, of Richmond, departed this life August 15, 2019. Surviving are his mother, Barbara G. Southerland; his wife, Karen McKeever; sons, Thomas Howard McKeever Jr. and Steven Lowery; daughters, Andrea McKeever and Elizabeth Lowery; sisters, Jacque Bishop and Stacie Matthews. He is also survived by nine loving grandchildren and many friends. A Celebration of Life will follow on September 14, 2019, at The American Legion Hall Post 186 at 901 Otterdale Rd., Midlothian, Va., at 1 p.m. Food will be provided, but if you would like to bring a dessert or food that is appreciated. Also, the family would love to see any pictures you have of Tom if you would like to bring them. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to American Cancer Society. Please contact family with any questions.