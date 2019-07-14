McKELVEY, John Ralph, 85, of Midlothian, Va., passed away July 10, 2019. Born December 27, 1933, in Paragould, Ark., to Leonard and Belva Whelchel McKelvey, he was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Arthur, Dale and James. He is survived by wife, Idalia Gonzalez McKelvey; twin brother, Robert Ray; daughter, Laura McKelvey Toomey (Patrick); grandchildren, Aileen and John. After graduating from Arkansas State University, John served in the Army, followed by a distinguished career in the United States Department of Agriculture, living primarily in the DC area. Afterwards, he and Idalia retired to Santa Fe, N.M., for 25 years and recently returned to Virginia. A Mass in celebration of his life will be held Friday, July 19, at noon at the Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236. Family will receive friends during visitation, beginning at 11:30 am. A reception will be held at the church immediately following Mass. In John's memory, donations may be made to the Church of the Epiphany, https://epiphanychurch.weshareonline.org or Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community, 11 College Ave., Santa Fe, N.M. 87508, https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/1695.View online memorial