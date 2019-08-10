McKENSEY, Sylvia M., 71, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She is survived by husband, Dennis McKensey; mother, Florine McQuinn; daughter, Arnita Lachelle (Ira); sons, Charles William and Lawrence Jamel; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Hilda Jefferson and Connie Taylor; stepdaughter, Brenda Clark; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P Street. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial