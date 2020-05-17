MCKINLEY, BARBARA

McKINLEY, Mrs. Barbara W., born February 15, 1940, died on May 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert C. McKinley; brother, Spencer Winn; daughter, Deborah Johnson (Brian); son, Timothy McKinley (JoJo); grandchildren, Rebecca Thornton (Chris), Zach Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Elizabeth McKinley, Alden McKinley; and great-grandson, Carter Thornton. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Always caring for those who could not care for themselves. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.View online memorial
