McKINLEY, Betty Sue, age 82, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019. She lived in Richmond all of her life, attending Chandler Junior High School and graduating from John Marshall High School in 1955. She then graduated from Longwood College in 1959, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Betty Sue was part of the Collegiate School community for 34 years as a math teacher and then in the business office. In retirement, she spent time playing bridge, volunteering for the Virginia Home for Boys, gardening and with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter and Mamie Barbee; as well as her sister, Ann Barbee Adair; and brother, Daniel Barbee. She is survived by her daughter, Hunter McKinley Sydnor (Thomas Sydnor); and her son, Christopher McKinley; her grandchildren, Henry Austin Sydnor, Margaret Daniel Sydnor, Isaac Halim McKinley and Sarah Halim McKinley; and great-granddaughter, Emmett Katherine Sydnor. Services will be held in 2020.