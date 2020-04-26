McKINNEY, Carroll "Mac" Berkley, 82, of Richmond, Va., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth McKinney; two sisters, Jean Wachter and Cheryl Paciocco; two brothers-in-law, Keith Hardwick and Denny Wachter. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Myer (Brian) and Jill Erwin (Joe); four grandchildren, Tatum and Thomas Myer and Grace and Preston Erwin; one brother, Don McKinney (Elaine); and two sisters, Joanne Hardwick and Linda Sharp (Ronnie); as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to the current circumstances of the Coronavirus, services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/nca/donate or The National Cancer Institute: Director, National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Md. 20892.View online memorial
