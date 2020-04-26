McKINNEY, Diane Marie, 75, of Richmond, passed away April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Erv and Rose Miller; and her biological father, John Darrow. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Robert Swiger; grandkids, Taylor and Clay Swiger; son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Tracy Barone; grandkids, Sophia, Emma and Lily Barone; son, John Barone; grandson, Matthew Barone; and her sister, Kristine Miller. A celebration of her life will be held when everyone can gather again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
