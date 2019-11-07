McKINNEY, Shena Marie, 20, a daughter, sister and friend, of Bumpass, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She is survived by her father, "Mack" Patrick McKinney Jr.; mother, Angela McKinney; sisters, Autumn McKinney, Brieana "Rosie" McKinney and Madison McKinney; her maternal grandma and pop, Julie and Rick Lawson; papa, John O'Neal; paternal pops, Patrick McKinney Sr. and Rodney Wright. and many aunts and cousins who loved her so much. She was preceded in death by her nana, Tonna Wright. Shena was loved by many, always willing to go above and beyond for anyone. She will forever be missed. We shall see you again, my angel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Woodward Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the McKinney Family Cemetery in Bumpass, Va. Online guestbook is available at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial