McKOWN, June Horton, 87, of Richmond, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Dorothy and Robert Horton of Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Gerald McKown Jr.; her daughter, Diane Robbins; and her sister, Renee Atkinson. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kay Cyrus (Ken) of Tampa, Fla., Martha Kelley (Lewis) and Mary Ellen Fines (Mark) of Midlothian, Va. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Gary Robbins; her grandchildren, Sean and Mary Virginia Kelley, Abby and Cory Fines; her nieces, Lydia Harrison, Linda Carroll, Lesley Atkinson; and her brother-in-law, John Atkinson. June was born in Danville, Va., in 1932 and has lived in Richmond most of her life. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in February 1950 and attended Longwood College. She was a dedicated homemaker. She had fond memories of her children's St. Paul's Catholic school days, the many friends she made and her bridge club. June was involved in all of her children's activities, including sports and plays. When they left for college, she went back to college for her certificate in Interior Design, and then opened New Life Antiques and Keepsakes in Richmond until her retirement. June was a member of First Baptist Church, where she grew up. She was a member of the Bible Explorers class, and actively involved with Community Missions, the Catalyst Prayer group and Congregational Care. If you met her only once, you knew what a loving saint was all about. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at First Baptist Church, 2907 Monument Ave. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Interment will be private in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Baptist Community Missions Fund, 2709 Monument Ave, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial