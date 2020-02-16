McKOY, Catherine S. "Punkin," age 76, reunited with her husband, Albert D. McKoy Jr., in Heaven on February 14, 2020, after a long battle against the ravages of dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood G. Shores and Ethlynd Shores Adams; sister, Carolyn Fleshman; and brothers, Charles and David Shores. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy McKoy-Davis (Tom); brother, James Shores (Shirley); brother-in-law, Bill Fleshman; sister-in-law, Boni Lillibridge; and many nieces and nephews. She spent many years working for Standard Drug before retiring from CVS. She enjoyed trips to the beach, spending time with family and was a legend at Rockwood Park for her dedication to fitness. The family would like to thank everyone at Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion, especially Katie Griffin R.N. and Cherry Watson. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Passion Community Church, 4480 Anderson Hwy., Powhatan, Va. Pastor Mark Tapscott officiating. Interment to follow in Cartersville Cemetery. A reception will be held at Passion Community Church following graveside services.View online memorial
