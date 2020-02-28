McLANE, JOSEPH "BRENT"

McLANE, Joseph Brently "Brent," 34, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Vanessa P. McLane of Mechanicsville; his sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Bill Barnshaw of Cherry Hill, N.J. and their daughters, Frankie and Charlie; his partner, Lauren Miller of Richmond; and their son, Wylder, to whom he was an amazing father; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brently was a passionate and talented tattoo artist. He enjoyed hockey, art, cooking, playing the guitar and traveling. His friends were family to him. Sundays were his favorite day and playing music every Sunday with friends filled his life with joy. A celebration of Brently's life will be held on Monday, March 2, at 12 noon at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue in Richmond. The family will receive family and friends after the memorial ceremony at Atlee Station Village at The Clubhouse, 10107 Forest Patch Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Face The Music and Recovery Unplugged, https://facethemusic.org/donate. For more information about these two programs, please visit www.facethemusic.org and www.recoveryunplugged.com.View online memorial
