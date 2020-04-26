McLANE, Margaret Cates, 94, of Richmond, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James C. "Cal" McLane; and her son, James C. "Jim" McLane Jr. She is survived by sons, Larry W. McLane (Linda), Stephen B. McLane (Susan); daughter-in-law, Robin McLane; grandchildren, Mindy, Gabe, Megan, Cameron, Mallory and Brittany; and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Parham Road Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Sunday School Class. Her passion was missions, especially the Appalachian Mountain area of St. Charles, Va. Due to the current situation, the family will have a private graveside service. Her family would like to especially thank Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and At Home Care Hospice for their kind and comforting care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…