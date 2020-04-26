MCLANE, MARGARET

McLANE, Margaret Cates, 94, of Richmond, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, James C. "Cal" McLane; and her son, James C. "Jim" McLane Jr. She is survived by sons, Larry W. McLane (Linda), Stephen B. McLane (Susan); daughter-in-law, Robin McLane; grandchildren, Mindy, Gabe, Megan, Cameron, Mallory and Brittany; and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Parham Road Baptist Church and the Ruth Bible Sunday School Class. Her passion was missions, especially the Appalachian Mountain area of St. Charles, Va. Due to the current situation, the family will have a private graveside service. Her family would like to especially thank Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and At Home Care Hospice for their kind and comforting care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parham Road Baptist Church, 2101 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.

