MCLARN, VIOLET

McLARN, Violet, 73, of Chesterfield, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John Pope, Jeffrey Pope, Ronnie McLarn, Todd McLarn, Patrick McLarn and Jeremy McLarn; daughter, Shawna McLarn; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Kelly, Patty Lake and Betty Bartlette; brother, Roger Hysell; and sister-in-law, Pam McLarn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ronald McLarn; and her father and mother. Violet was an avid bowler and served as treasurer of her bowling league for eight years. She was a wonderful mother and caretaker for her husband, Ron, before his passing in 2012. A Celebration of Life will be held when everyone can gather again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Violet McLarn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.