McLARN, Violet, 73, of Chesterfield, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She is survived by her sons, John Pope, Jeffrey Pope, Ronnie McLarn, Todd McLarn, Patrick McLarn and Jeremy McLarn; daughter, Shawna McLarn; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Kelly, Patty Lake and Betty Bartlette; brother, Roger Hysell; and sister-in-law, Pam McLarn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ronald McLarn; and her father and mother. Violet was an avid bowler and served as treasurer of her bowling league for eight years. She was a wonderful mother and caretaker for her husband, Ron, before his passing in 2012. A Celebration of Life will be held when everyone can gather again. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Facing possibility of $50 million in lost revenue, VCU freezes pay raises for all employees
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…