McLEAN, JOHN "JAKE" JR.

McLEAN, John W. "Jake" Jr., 64, of Richmond, Va., departed this life October 18, 2019. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 26, 2019. Interment private.

