McLEES, Michelle Jolie, passed away January 19, 2020, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at age 49. Michelle was born January 13, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio. She was predeceased by her father, George "Mike" Sunnucks; and older sister, Jennifer White. She is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Andrew "Andy" Tucker; daughter, Meghan McLees; stepson, Bryan Tucker; mother, Karen Sunnucks; younger sister, Emily Sunnucks; nephew, Jackson White; and brother-in-law, Gene White. Michelle graduated from Old Dominion University and worked for the last seven years as Director of Marketing and Communications at the American Heart Association in Richmond. Her passion to help others was a perfect fit at AHA and she touched so many lives and helped so many people through her work. Michelle had a beautiful smile, a huge heart, a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious energy that uplifted everyone who met her. She was very loving and devoted to her family, and her daughter, Meghan was truly the joy and pride of her life. She was a great wife, best friend and true life partner to her husband, Andy. Some of her many interests and talents included cooking, traveling, art and design and writing. She was a fierce competitor and an excellent softball, basketball and tennis player. Words cannot express how greatly Michelle will be missed. A memorial service will be held at the Brandermill Church, 4500 Millridge Pkwy., Midlothian, Va. on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michelle McLees Memorial Fund at American Heart Association-Richmond, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
