MCLEMORE, Debra, 52, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She is survived by sons, Robert McLeod and Antonie McLemore; daughters, Shantell Cameron and Sharday Brown; sister, Sharon McMillian; grandchildren, Eternity, Lyania, Shakaiyah, Shakirah and Alex. Viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, and funeral services 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. All located at V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., 360 E., Amelia, Va. Interment private.