McLODA, Jane Houghton, 88, of Midlothian, formerly of Amelia and Oberlin, Ohio, passed away quickly and peacefully Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Niles Allan McLoda; and her parents, George and Marion Houghton. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Weatherford (Irl) and Nancy McLoda (Brooks Smith); granddaughters, Sarah and Allison Weatherford; and sister, Evelyn Dreyer. Jane was born and lived in Ohio until she and Niles moved to Virginia in 1978. She attended business school and worked as a bookkeeper until the birth of her two daughters. After raising Gail and Nancy, she worked for Chesterfield Schools Food Service. Jane was a gifted seamstress and made numerous quilts. Her handiwork received top honors at local fairs. She enjoyed motorcycling with Niles, square dancing, camping and gardening. Jane was a volunteer over the years with many organizations including Band Boosters, Girl Scouts, her churches and the Amelia Fire Department Auxiliary. Visitation will be at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Mattoax Presbyterian Church, 14600 Chula Rd., in Amelia followed by a luncheon. Burial will be private in the Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amelia County Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 307, Amelia, Va. 23002, in memory of Jane H. McLoda, Mattoax Company 4.View online memorial
