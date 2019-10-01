McMAHAND, Albert "Mack," born on April 24, 1942, departed this life on September 27, 2019, at his home. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.View online memorial
