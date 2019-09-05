McMAHAND, Kenneth Lee, departed this life September 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris McMahand. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Katina McMahand; father, Albert McMahand; brother, Gary McMahand (Damita); sister, Letticia Townes (Bruce); devoted friend, Dayna Crumm; three aunts, Mammie Scott, Juanita Woolridge and Ruby Hicks (Ozela); and a host of other friends and family. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial