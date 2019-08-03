McMANUS, WILLIAM "BILL"

McMANUS, William M. "Bill," was called to his eternal rest on July 7, 2019, in Williamsburg, Va. He was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on May 17, 1927. He was preceded in death by his two brothers and both of his parents. He was married to Florence B. Anderson on October 13, 1953. They lived in Harrington Park, N.J., and retired to Virginia. He served in Asia in World War II in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived by Florence; and by their six children, Susan (Einstein), Michael McManus, Kathleen (Jones), Mary (Bates), Patricia (Shuster) and Laura (Kandoth); as well as 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He deeply loved his family. A Funeral Mass is planned for 11 a.m. on August 30, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Midlothian, Va. The family requests that friends consider making a donation in his memory to a charity of their choice or a gift of flowers.View online memorial