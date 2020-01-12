McMILLAN, JoAnn Fay, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in Amherst, Va. in 1936, to the late Louie and Margaret Wood. JoAnn was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Larry D. McMillan; as well as two children, Denny McMillan and Steven McMillan; and two grandchildren, Christopher McMillan and Todd McMillan. JoAnn was a dedicated wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, nicknamed "Mimi" to all family. Constantly caring, Mimi stood as a matriarch, always there to lift up her family and instill confidence, love and understanding. Her cooking was especially cherished, and her recipes will be shared for generations. Thanksgiving dinner was always ready in time for the Cowboys kickoff. Left to hold dear her memory are her children, Sherrie Evans, Kellie Tucker and husband, Jim, Glen McMillan, Linda McMillan (surviving wife of Denny); grandchildren, Bree Tucker Rutherford and husband, Ryan, Matthew McMillan, Blake Evans and wife, Caroline; and great-grandchildren, Tucker and Brayden Rutherford; her sister, Dixie Bryant; nephews, Owen and Christian Bryant; and niece, Dana Glass. The family would like to thank her caregivers at The Crossings at Bon Air, especially Sharon and Curtis, who were particularly involved in her well-being. Also, thank you to the Hospice House nurses at St. Mary's who kept her comfortable and at peace. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
