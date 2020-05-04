McMILLAN, WILLIAM "ARTIE" JR.

McMILLAN, William A. Jr. "Artie," passed away April 9, 2020. Artie is survived by his two daughters, Alexandria Johnson and Tyler McMillan; sister, Susan McMillan; grandson, Brooks Arthur Johnson; and cousin, Rick Giovannoni. He spent most of his life in the Richmond area. Artie had a great love and zest for boating and being with family on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a great musical talent and played the drums with various bands. Artie was a fantastic cook and could make anything taste delicious. Most importantly, he was tender hearted and kind, he was a great father and loved deeply by his family. He has left his amazing mark here on this earth.

