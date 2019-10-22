McMOORE, Lillie Angervene, of Richmond, departed this life October 21, 2019. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral notice later.
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881