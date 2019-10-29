McMOORE, Lillie Angervene, of Richmond, departed this life October 21, 2019. Surviving are her daughter, Cezan M. Beatty; granddaughters, Lauren Goodall (Eric) and Joy Beatty; sister, Natalie Simmons; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, at St. John's United Holy Church, 1507 N. 28th St., followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. Elder Viola Williams officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial