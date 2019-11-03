McNAIR, Cecil, Sgt. Maj. (Ret.), born in Petersburg, Va., a resident of Chesterfield, Va., passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones on October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus McNair; mother, Hannah McNair; sisters, Catherine "Cat" Collins and Mary Lee Jefferson; and brother, Herbert McNair. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Phyllis McNair; four children, Cecil McNair Jr. (Renee), Katrina Stokes (Joseph), Kevin McNair (Ideyanna) and Darren McNair (Kelly); 10 beloved grandchildren, Maurice, Ashley, Leyanna, Kasey, Joseph Jr., Natalia, Tyreik, London, Kamryn and Mila; 10 devoted, loving and supportive brothers and sisters; and extended family, friends and fellow Marines. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7. Interment, Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
Large tenant closing store at Regency mall; 320-unit apartment complex planned for former Sears store
-
Little Sisters of the Poor to leave Richmond region - they'd been here since 1874
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247, Spaces 3 & 4. Va…