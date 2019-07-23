McNAMEE, MARGARET

McNAMEE, Mrs. Margaret Tate. On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Margaret Tate McNamee, a loving mother of four, passed away at home at the age of 91. She loved reading, traveling, doing crossword puzzles and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland McNamee; her two sons, Bruce McNamee (Lynn) and Michael McNamee (Tina). She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Turner (Edward) and Shannon Ferguson (Bernie); 10 grandchildren, Kathryn, Brandon, Kimberly, Jason, Nikki, Chris, Erin, Brant, Lauren and Ross; and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150.View online memorial