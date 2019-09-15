McNELLY, Bruce A., 71, passed away on September 3, 2019, in Richmond, Va., after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin McNelly and Beulah McNelly; and his labrador retrievers, Molly and Suzy. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ellen McNelly; his brother, David McNelly (Diane) of Gilbert, S.C.; and his labrador retriever, Lizzy. During his 33 years of living in Richmond, he worked at the Virginia Farm Bureau, Lowe's Corporation and FedEx Corporation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a B.S. in Business-Information Systems. Bruce daily enjoyed and succeeded at working crossword puzzles and Sudoku. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching sports, golfing, fishing, music and singing. He was a huge fan of the USC Gamecocks. He was very devoted and attentive to his labrador retrievers. He was very proud of Suzy who achieved her AKC Master Agility Championship (MACH) title as well as other titles. He was also very proud that he trained and titled Lizzy to attain an AKC Tracking Dog (TD) title. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19, 4 to 6 p.m., at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Virginia 23294. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, N.Y. 13220.View online memorial